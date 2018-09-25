Jets Sign WR Burnett, Add WR Stewart to Practice Squad IR

An undrafted free agent, Burnett signed with the Tennessee Titans and led the club in preseason action with 11 catches. Just 20, Burnett was one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets at USC. The 6'0", 186-pounder had 13 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' Rose Bowl victory over Penn State. He came back as a junior and led USC with 86 receptions for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Burnett signed with the Jets practice squad on Sept. 3.