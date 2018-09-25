Jets Sign WR Burnett, Add WR Stewart to Practice Squad IR

Sep 25, 2018 at 05:21 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_MKII0381-burnett-thumb

The Jets have signed wide receiver Deontay Burnett to the practice squad and added side receiver ArDarius Stewart to practice squad injured reserve.

An undrafted free agent, Burnett signed with the Tennessee Titans and led the club in preseason action with 11 catches. Just 20, Burnett was one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets at USC. The 6'0", 186-pounder had 13 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' Rose Bowl victory over Penn State. He came back as a junior and led USC with 86 receptions for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Burnett signed with the Jets practice squad on Sept. 3.

Stewart, a third-round pick of the Jets in 2017, recently was added to the practice squad. He had six receptions in 15 games his rookie year and added five catches in preseason action.

