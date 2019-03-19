Jets Sign Unrestricted Free Agent TE Daniel Brown

Mar 19, 2019 at 08:03 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have signed fifth-year tight end Daniel Brown, an unrestricted free agent who last played in the Chicago Bears' playoff loss against Philadelphia in January.

Brown (6'5", 247) was signed as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison by Baltimore after the 2015 draft, and was Ravens teammates for a short while with the Jets' newly signed UFA linebacker, C.J. Mosley. Brown played in eight games as a Raven in 2015-16 and had six receptions.

He was acquired off waivers by Chicago in October 2016 and caught 29 passes over the next two-plus seasons for the Bears, including his only pro TD, on a 7-yard pass from Matt Barkley in a home loss to Tennessee in '16. He had no catches and no targets on 23 offensive snaps in 15 games last season, including the playoff game, but logged 243 plays on special teams.

For his NFL career, Brown has played in 42 regular-season games with six starts and caught 35 passes for 317 yards (9.1 yards/catch) and one touchdown.

