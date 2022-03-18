Jets Sign TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin began his college career as a basketball player for one season at Northwood University before transferring to Central Michigan. In three seasons for the Chippewas, he had 83 catches, 1,159 yards and 11 TDs. He began the draft process with a trip to the Senior Bowl before an impressive N FL Combine where he ranked second among all tight ends in the vertical jump (38 inches), fourth in the broad jump (10 feet), fifth in the three-cone drill (7.13 seconds) and ninth in the 40-yard dash (4.8 seconds).