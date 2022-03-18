Jets Sign TE Tyler Conklin

The Jets have signed TE Tyler Conklin.
Conklin (6-3, 248) is coming off a career season with highs in catches (61), yards (593) and touchdowns (3). A Vikings fifth-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2018, he's played the last four seasons with Minnesota, improving each year statistically. He only totaled 13 catches for 135 yards in his first two seasons. Then he registered 19 catches, 194 yards and his first touchdown reception in 2020 before a breakout 2021 season.
Conklin began his college career as a basketball player for one season at Northwood University before transferring to Central Michigan. In three seasons for the Chippewas, he had 83 catches, 1,159 yards and 11 TDs. He began the draft process with a trip to the Senior Bowl before an impressive N FL Combine where he ranked second among all tight ends in the vertical jump (38 inches), fourth in the broad jump (10 feet), fifth in the three-cone drill (7.13 seconds) and ninth in the 40-yard dash (4.8 seconds).
He's the second tight end to sign with the Green & White this free agency period, joining former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah. The Jets' TEs room also consists of Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco, Kenny Yeboah, Brandon Dillon and Lawrence Cager.