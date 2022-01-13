Jets Sign TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to Reserve/Future Contracts

Cager Signed with Green & White as Undrafted Free Agent in 2020; Transitioning from WR to TE 

Jan 13, 2022 at 08:57 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1911-cager-thumb

The Jets have signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts which are for players not on the active roster and do not go into effect until the first day of the new league year, March 16.

Cager (6-5, 220) originally signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Georgia in May 2020. He spent last season on the team's practice squad and had 2 receptions for 35 in two games (one start). He took 39 snaps on offense. Cager, who began his college career at Miami, was a final cut last summer and signed with the Browns' practice squad Oct. 4. He totaled 78 receptions, 1,157 yards and 14 TDs in 33 games in between the Hurricanes and Bulldogs.

Adams (6-1, 189) spent this season with the Bears' practice squad and took 10 snaps in Week 13 when he was called up. A Vikings fifth-round pick out of South Florida in 2017, Adams spent one season in Minnesota before stints with the Colts (2018, 2020) and Bears (2021). He's played in 2 games in his NFL career. He totaled 136 catches, 1,976 yards and 16 TDs in college.

Jets GM Joe Douglas signed 10 players to reserve/future deals earlier this week.

Related Content

news

Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

Connor McGovern on Offense; John Franklin-Myers on Defense Lead Green & White
news

Don Maynard's Reflections at Jets' Super Bowl 50th Anniversary Dinner

The Great Wideout Talked in 2018 About His Role in SBIII, 'the Great Catch That Wasn't' and the Fans
news

Where Are They Now: Aaron Beasley

Catch Up with the the 2002 Free Agent Signee
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

Veteran LB's Stellar Return to the Field Set an Example for Team's Young Players
news

Folorunso Fatukasi 'Honored' to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season

Green & White DT Likes Team's Defensive System; Set to Become Free Agent in March
news

Joe Douglas Cites Jets' 'Great Flexibility' Heading into 2022 Offseason

GM Has 4 Top Draft Picks, 9 Overall, & Salary Cap Room 'to Be Aggressive in a Lot of Different Avenues'
news

Zach Wilson: 'Couple Days Off and Then Back in the Lab'

Jets' QB Doesn't Plan to Take Much Time Off in the Offseason, Aims to Put on Weight
news

Jets Staff to Coach in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Robert Saleh Coached Game in 2019 with 49ers; Last Time Green & White Coached was 1979 
news

For the Jets on the 'First Day' of 2022 Offseason 'There's an Opportunity Here to Do Something Special'

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Are Transforming a Culture With Youth and Positive Attitudes 
news

What Are Joe Douglas' Primary Focuses This Offseason?

Jets GM Has Great Flexibility with Valuable Draft Assets 
news

Don Maynard, One of the Best Jets/NFL Wideouts & 'Texas All the Way,' Dies at 86

A Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 1987, Jets' Inaugural Ring of Honor Class in 2010
Advertising