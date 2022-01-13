Jets Sign TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Jets have signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts which are for players not on the active roster and do not go into effect until the first day of the new league year, March 16.

Cager (6-5, 220) originally signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Georgia in May 2020. He spent last season on the team's practice squad and had 2 receptions for 35 in two games (one start). He took 39 snaps on offense. Cager, who began his college career at Miami, was a final cut last summer and signed with the Browns' practice squad Oct. 4. He totaled 78 receptions, 1,157 yards and 14 TDs in 33 games in between the Hurricanes and Bulldogs.

Adams (6-1, 189) spent this season with the Bears' practice squad and took 10 snaps in Week 13 when he was called up. A Vikings fifth-round pick out of South Florida in 2017, Adams spent one season in Minnesota before stints with the Colts (2018, 2020) and Bears (2021). He's played in 2 games in his NFL career. He totaled 136 catches, 1,976 yards and 16 TDs in college.