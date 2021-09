Redwine (6-0, 196) originally signed with the Green & White's active roster Sept. 6 and was waived Sept. 22. He took 21 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams in Weeks 1 and 2. He played in 15 games (3 starts) for the Browns last season and had 27 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defenses and 0.5 sacks. A fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, he's played in 27 games (8 starts) with Cleveland and has 69 tackles, 1 INT and 3 PDs.