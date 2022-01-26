Jets Sign S Jovante Moffatt to Reserve/Future Contract

The Jets have signed S Jovante Moffatt to a reserve/future contract, which are for players not on the active roster and they do not go into effect until the first day of the new league year, March 16.

Moffatt (5-11, 213) has spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in May 2020. He's played in 14 games over from 2020-2021 and has totaled 10 tackles on 55 snaps. He's also taken 165 snaps on special teams. Moffatt's 313 tackles in college is tied for fifth in school history and his 55 games played is a school record. In addition to his tackles, he had 5.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 12 PDs and 2 FR.