Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release S Adrian Colbert 

The Jets have signed S Jarrod Wilson to their active roster and released S Adrian Colbert while placing LBs Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on injured reserve. The team also signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to their practice squad.

Wilson (6-2, 210) first signed to the team's practice squad Sept. 6 before signing to the active roster Sept. 14. He was then released and re-signed to the P-squad Oct. 7. Appearing in four games this season with the Jets, Wilson has 9 tackles and 1 TFL. He started in the Jets' OT win over the Titans in Week 4, recording 2 defensive stops while appearing in 62 plays. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.

Colbert (6-2, 205) was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the Jets' first two games before signing to the active roster on Sept. 20. He totaled 16 tackles in 4 games (3 starts) and took 159 snaps on defense in addition to 43 on special teams. Colbert, the 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has 109 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 37 career games (22 starts).

Sherwood (6-2, 216) ruptured his Achilles in last week's game against New England and will miss the remainder of the season. He played in five games for the Green & White, totaling 14 tackles while taking 139 defensive snaps and an additional 72 on special teams. A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2021, Sherwood totaled 141 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 12 PDs and 1 INT in 37 games (12 starts) for the Tigers.

Cashman (6-1, 237) sustained a groin injury against the Patriots. He was activated off IR Oct. 9 after sustaining a groin injury in the season opener at Carolina. He has appeared in 14 career games with the Jets and totaled 49 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 1 PD. A fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2019, Cashman has taken 463 defensive snaps and 143 on special teams in 14 games (6 starts).