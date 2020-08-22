Jets Sign S Anthony Cioffi, Release TE Connor Davis

The team released Cioffi Aug. 15 after originally signing him on Feb. 13. He spent the previous two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redblacks. He totaled 97 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble-recovery touchdown in 2018, and four sacks while playing LB and DB. Cioffi, who grew up in Springfield, NJ and went to Rutgers, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was a final cut that September.