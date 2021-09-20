Jets Sign S Adrian Colbert to Active Roster; Release OL Isaiah Williams

The Jets have signed S Adrian Colbert to the active roster and released OL Isaiah Williams.

Colbert (6-2, 205) was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the Jets' first two games. He started against the Patriots and had 5 tackles on 56 snaps (97%). He took 34 snaps on defense at Carolina (53%) and 20 on special teams (71%). Colbert was signed to the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 6 after a stint with the Patriots. A 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert played in San Francisco for three seasons where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. Colbert, who started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Miami for his senior year, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 33 career games (19 starts).

Williams (6-3, 295) originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and then was signed to the P-squad. He was then signed to the active roster Sept. 14. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

