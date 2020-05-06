Jets Sign RB Frank Gore

The Jets have added to their running back stable by signing Frank Gore.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler, reunites with coach Adam Gase as the 36-year-old back played at Miami in 2018 when Gase coached the Dolphins. Gase was also an offensive assistant for the 49ers in 2008 when Gore played for San Francisco. The 5'9", 212-pound RB remained in the AFC East and played with the Bills last season, totaling 599 yards and 2 TDs on 166 carries.

The 16-year veteran eclipsed Barry Sanders in 2019 for third on the NFL all-time rushing list with 15,347 yards and needs 1,380 yards to move into second. He's also racked up 79 rushing TDs, 3,896 receiving yards and 18 TD catches. Gore has rushed for over 1,000 yards in nine seasons and has an NFL record 15 consecutive seasons with at least 500 rushing yards. His 15 consecutive seasons with 125 or more rushing attempts is also an NFL record. He's played in 14 or more games in 14 of his 15 professional seasons — he played 11 games in 2010.

The Miami product was originally selected in the third round, No. 65 overall, by the 49ers in 2005. He played 10 seasons there before spending three seasons with the Colts (2015-17), one with the Dolphins and one with the Bills.