Jets Sign RB Bernard Pierce, Waive Zac Stacy

The Jets have signed RB Bernard Pierce and waived RB Zac Stacy.

Pierce, a 6'0", 230-pounder from Temple, appeared in seven games last season with the Jaguars. Originally a third-round selection (No. 84) by the Ravens in the 2012 NFL Draft, Pierce appeared in 45 games with Baltimore. He has averaged 3.7 yards per carry in four seasons of action and collected five rush touchdowns along with 32 receptions.

Acquired in a 2015 draft day trade with the Rams, Stacy played eight games last season before being placed on injured reserve on November 22. The 5'9", 224-pound Stacy rushed for 89 yards with the Jets and also added nine receptions. The Vanderbilt product has rushed for 1,355 yards on the ground in his career along with nine rush touchdowns.