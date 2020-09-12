Jets Sign QB Mike White and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone

Adams and Malone Elevated from Practice Squad

Sep 12, 2020 at 04:31 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed QB Mike White and elevated RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game at Buffalo.

White (6-5, 218) spent the majority of last season on the Jets practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal Dec. 30. White was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Western Kentucky where he threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. White was a final cut and then was signed to the Green & White's practice squad the next day.

Adams originally joined the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 1, 2019 after spending the 2018 campaign with the Eagles. A Notre Dame product who went undrafted, Adams appeared in three games for the Jets last season. He was a final cut this year and was added to the practice squad one day later.

Malone (6-3, 205) first signed with the Jets' practice squad Sept. 4 last season and was promoted to the active roster Dec. 19. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and had 7 receptions for 75 yards and 1 score with Cincinnati. Malone was a final cut this year and then was signed to the Green & White's practice squad the next day.

