Jets Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

Morgan (6-4, 229) was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Florida International. He did not play in a game for the Green & White last season and threw for 163 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT while completing 19 of 35 passes (54.3%) in the preseason. He was a final cut and signed with the Panthers practice squad. He was released Nov. 12, signed with the Steelers P-squad Nov. 15 and was released Nov. 23. In two seasons at FIU (24 games), he threw for 683 yards, 5,312 yards, 40 TDs and 12 INT while completing 61.5% of his passes.