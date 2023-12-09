Jets Sign OL Jake Hanson, Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed OL Jake Hanson to the active roster and placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hanson (6-4, 296), who was signed to the practice squad Nov. 6, was also elevated for Week 11 and Week 13 games. He most recently spent time with the Packers, playing in 11 games (1 start) over the past two seasons in Green Bay after he was drafted by the Pack in the sixth round in 2020 out of Oregon. Hanson was a two-time second-team All-Pac 12 performer and allowed 2 sacks and 4 QB hits as a senior in 2019.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) was activated from injured reserve Dec. 2 after he sustained a calf injury in Week 8 against the Giants. He played in six games this season (2 starts) and took 149 snaps on offense. Schweitzer, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason, started 6 games for the Commanders last season and has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons. He's taken snaps at every position since he was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2017, but the San Jose product has predominantly played left and right guard.

Holmes (6-5, 283), a fourth-round pick (102nd overall) out of Ohio State by Minnesota in 2018, spent time on the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before signing with the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14.