Jets Sign OL Dan Feeney

GM Joe Douglas Adds Versatile Linemen From Chargers

Mar 19, 2021 at 07:32 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Feeney-Free Agency 1920x1080

The Jets have signed the Chargers' former OL Dan Feeney.

Feeney (6-4, 310) started all 16 games for Los Angeles each season from 2018-20. He was drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Indiana and played all three interior positions -- left guard, center and right guard. He also has experience playing tackle in college. Overall, Feeney has started in 57 of the 63 games he's played in over five seasons. He took snaps at all three interior positions as a rookie in 2017, was the Chargers' starting LG in '18 and '19. He then started all 16 games at C in 2020.

Feeney is the first offensive lineman Jets GM Joe Douglas has added in free agency.

