Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last four games although was inactive against the Commanders. Prior to the Jets' Week 16 win against Washington, he was released and then re-signed to the practice squad. Playing in 14 games this season, he has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 3 receptions (21 yards). Bawden has also taken 299 snaps on special teams (67%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve.