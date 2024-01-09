Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

Both Players Finished 2023 Season with Green & White Practice Squad

Jan 09, 2024 at 04:22 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

010924-bawden-smart

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden and DL Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contracts.

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last four games although was inactive against the Commanders. Prior to the Jets' Week 16 win against Washington, he was released and then re-signed to the practice squad. Playing in 14 games this season, he has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 3 receptions (21 yards). Bawden has also taken 299 snaps on special teams (67%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve.

Originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane, Smart (6-1, 295) has appeared in 41 games (4 starts). He played in four games for the Jets this season and had 2 tackles on 63 snaps before he was placed on practice squad injured reserve Dec. 5. He has spent the past three seasons on and off the team's practice squad and has totaled 31 tackles and 1 QB hit in his six-year career.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

WR Malik Taylor and K Austin Seibert Among Those Who Received Contracts 
news

Jets Sign 4, Place 3 on Injured Reserve Ahead of Season Finale vs. Patriots

Green & White Elevate FB Nick Bawden, K Austin Seibert from the Practice Squad 
news

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice
news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Thursday's Game
news

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes
news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
Advertising