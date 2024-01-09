Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden and DL Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contracts.
Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last four games although was inactive against the Commanders. Prior to the Jets' Week 16 win against Washington, he was released and then re-signed to the practice squad. Playing in 14 games this season, he has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 3 receptions (21 yards). Bawden has also taken 299 snaps on special teams (67%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve.
Originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane, Smart (6-1, 295) has appeared in 41 games (4 starts). He played in four games for the Jets this season and had 2 tackles on 63 snaps before he was placed on practice squad injured reserve Dec. 5. He has spent the past three seasons on and off the team's practice squad and has totaled 31 tackles and 1 QB hit in his six-year career.