Jets Sign LB Paul Worrilow to Practice Squad

Worrilow signed with the Jets last November and played in four games. Worrilow (6-0, 230) first signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2013 and spent four seasons with Atlanta before joining the Lions in 2017. He signed with the Eagles the following year but tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs and was placed on injured reserve. In 72 career games (52 starts), Worrilow has collected 415 tackles, four sacks 11 pass defenses and two interceptions.