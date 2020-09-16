Jets Sign LB Paul Worrilow to Practice Squad

Veteran Linebacker Has Totaled 415 Tackles in 72 Games

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:17 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

worrilow-ps-E_SNY_7753

The Jets have signed LB Paul Worrilow to their practice squad.

Worrilow signed with the Jets last November and played in four games. Worrilow (6-0, 230) first signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2013 and spent four seasons with Atlanta before joining the Lions in 2017. He signed with the Eagles the following year but tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs and was placed on injured reserve. In 72 career games (52 starts), Worrilow has collected 415 tackles, four sacks 11 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Related Content

Jets LB Neville Hewitt: Jets Must Protect Their House vs. 49ers
news

Jets LB Neville Hewitt: Jets Must Protect Their House vs. 49ers

Veteran Jets ILB Appeared in 100 Snaps vs. Bills, Says Eye Discipline Will Be Key in Week 2
Where Did PFF Rank Jets' Mekhi Becton's Performance Among Rookies?
news

Where Did PFF Rank Jets' Mekhi Becton's Performance Among Rookies?

No. 11 Overall Pick Was the Highest-Graded Offensive Rookie in Week 1 
Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. 49ers
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. 49ers

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium
Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Place RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims and ILB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Kalen Ballage; Three IR Players Will be Eligible to Return in Three Weeks
Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to Week 2 vs. the 49ers
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations Leading Up to Week 2 vs. the 49ers

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts
The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Bless Austin
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Bless Austin

Jets Cornerback Discusses Growing Up in Queens, Week 1 vs. Bills and Week 2 vs. 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

First Look: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold, Jets Set to Host Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and NFC Champion 49ers
Jets Notebook: RB Le'Veon Bell Could Miss a Couple of Weeks with a Hamstring Injury 
news

Jets Notebook: RB Le'Veon Bell Could Miss a Couple of Weeks with a Hamstring Injury 

Sputtering Start Doomed QB Sam Darnold the Jets in Season Opener at Buffalo
Jets' WR Jamison Crowder: Establishing 'Rhythm' Will Yield Success 
news

Jets' WR Jamison Crowder: Establishing 'Rhythm' Will Yield Success 

Wideout Finished with 7 Receptions for 115 Yards in Opener
Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played Every Snap vs. Bills?
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played Every Snap vs. Bills?

QB Sam Darnold, S Marcus Maye and 5 Others Logged Most Snaps in 27-17 Loss to Bills
Sam Darnold on Jets' 1st-Half Offense vs. Bills: 'I Put That on My Shoulders' 
news

Sam Darnold on Jets' 1st-Half Offense vs. Bills: 'I Put That on My Shoulders' 

Adam Gase After 27-17 Loss: 'About as Bad a Start Offensively as We Could've Had'

Advertising