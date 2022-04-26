Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris

Former 49ers Draft Pick Reunites With Robert Saleh

Apr 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed LB Marcell Harris.

Harris (6-0, 215) started a career-high seven games for the 49ers in the 2021 season and had 44 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and 1 PD on 336 snaps. He also took 250 snaps on special teams.

He was originally drafted by San Francisco as a safety in the sixth round in 2018 out of Florida. Harris then switched from safety to linebacker at the beginning of the 2021 season. He's totaled 138 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 PDs 52 games (20 starts) in his NFL career.

