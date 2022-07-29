Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Jul 29, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed LB Kwon Alexander and released LB Javin White.

Alexander (6-1, 227) most recently played with the Saints, starting 8 games from 2020-21. He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 and played with Tampa Bay for four seasons. He signed with the 49ers in 2019, where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. In 13 games with San Francisco, Alexander totaled 34 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception. In 78 career games (74 starts), he has 521 tackles, 43 TFLs, 12 sacks, 32 pass defenses, 10 FF and 8 INT.

White (6-2, 211) signed with the Green & White last December from the Raiders' practice squad. He originally signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2020 and played in four games. He had 4 tackles in 6 career games on 12 defensive snaps (68 on special teams).

