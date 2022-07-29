Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander (6-1, 227) most recently played with the Saints, starting 8 games from 2020-21. He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 and played with Tampa Bay for four seasons. He signed with the 49ers in 2019, where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. In 13 games with San Francisco, Alexander totaled 34 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception. In 78 career games (74 starts), he has 521 tackles, 43 TFLs, 12 sacks, 32 pass defenses, 10 FF and 8 INT.