Jets Sign LB Jarrad Davis 

The Jets have signed LB Jarrad Davis.

Davis (6-1, 245), played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in the 2020 season and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. After playing in a 3-4 system, he'll will line up in a 4-3 under head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich with the Jets.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses. His best season was in 2018 when he had 100 tackles, 6 sacks, 10 QB hits and 5 PDs. He was a four-year starter for the Gators and ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at his pro day in Gainesville, which would have been the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine that year.