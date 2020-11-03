Jets Sign LB Bryce Hager, S Bennett Jackson to Active Roster; Release OL Jimmy Murray

The Jets have signed LB Bryce Hager and S Bennett Jackson to the active roster and released OL Jimmy Murray. The team also signed OLB Sharif Finch, DB Elijah Campbell and DB Saquan Hampton to the practice squad, and placed WR D.J. Montgomery on practice squad injured reserve.

Hager (6-1, 237) was signed to the practice squad on Sept 22. and was elevated for last Sunday's game against the Bills. He played in 13 special teams snaps and had 1 tackle. Hager, 28, spent last season on the Rams' injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. He was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2015, where current Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams served the same role with St. Louis/Los Angeles.

Jackson (6-0, 192), who re-signed with the Green & White in the offseason, was a final cut this year before he signed to the practice squad. He played in six games last season -- four with the Ravens and two with the Jets. Originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2014, he played two seasons with the crosstown rivals and spent another two seasons with the Ravens. He has six career tackles.

Murray (6-5, 305) was signed to the active roster on Oct. 10 from the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets on Dec. 30 and spent training camp with the Green & White before he was cut and signed to the practice squad.

Finch (6-4, 250) was released from the Bears practice squad on Oct 23. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Temple and played in 23 games for Tennessee over two seasons. He totaled 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 40 tackles. Finch then had stints with the Bengals (2019) and Raiders (2020).

Campbell (5-11, 190) played in both the XFL with the DC Defenders, and the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron where he had 21 tackles and a team-high 2 fumble recoveries. Campbell, who played in college at Northern Iowa, spent training camp in 2018 with the Browns but did not make the 53-man roster.

Hampton (6-1, 206) was waived by the Saints with an injury settlement on Sept. 14. He was drafted by New Orleans in the sixth round in 2019 out of Rutgers. Hampton is from Nottingham, NJ, and played in five games as a rookie before he was placed on injured reserve. He totaled 167 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 33 games for the Scarlet Knights.