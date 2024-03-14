OL John Simpson Signs with the Jets

The Jets have signed free agent John Simpson, the four-year NFL guard who was a key contributor in Baltimore's offensive success as the left guard starter on the Ravens' O-line last season.

Simpson (6-4, 330) was a fourth-round selection (109th overall) out of Clemson by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his first three seasons with the Raiders, starting all 17 games in 2021 and playing in 35 games (21 starts) from '21-23 combined.

The Raiders released Simpson in December 2022 .Ten days later, the Ravens signed him to their practice squad, then after the season signed him to a reserve/future deal. He wound up starting all 17 games in a season once more, this time as Baltimore's LG, and he led the Ravens offense with 1,119 snaps, plus another 124 offensive snaps in two playoff starts.