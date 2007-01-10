Transactions

Jets Sign Jackson to Reserve/Future Contract

Jan 10, 2007 at 09:56 AM
0110-frisman-320.jpg

Jackson has played in 34 career NFL games

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR Frisman Jackson to a Reserve/Future contract. The announcement was made by General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Jackson, from Western Illinois, played in 34 games from 2001-04 for the Cleveland Browns, catching 40 passes for 490 yards and one touchdown. He had a career high eight receptions for 128 yards, including a 68 yards touchdown pass in the Browns 2005 season opener vs. Cincinnati.

Jackson is the seventh player the Jets have signed to a Reserve/Future contract. The other signed players are: DE Darrell Adams, CB Alphonso Hodge, TE Joe Kowalewski, DT Keyonta Marshall, DT Matt McChesneyandDT Zarnell Fitch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

