Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Another way to look at Lazard's rise is by way of "receiver rating," using the NFL's passer rating formula but only on passes targeted for receivers. Among the NFL's 59 wideouts with at least 160 receptions the past four seasons, Lazard has a 110.1 rating that is ninth-best on that list. Five passes targeted for Lazard last season were intercepted, but in the previous three seasons, he had 14 TDs and no INTs on passes targeted for him.

His size is a big part of his game, especially on third down. He's also known for his blocking vs. the pass and vs. the run.

Jets fans may remember Lazard from Week 6 last season at Lambeau Field, when he caught four Rodgers passes for 76 yards, including a second-quarter 35-yarder and Green Bay's only touchdown on a 25-yard third-quarter catch in the Jets' 27-10 road win.