Transactions

Jets Sign DL Al Woods

Veteran DL Had 2 Sacks in 14 Games for Seahawks in 2022

May 11, 2023 at 03:31 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

16x9 - Al Woods

The Jets have signed DL Al Woods.

Woods (6-3, 330) played last season with the Seahawks. In 14 games, he totaled 39 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 1 PD. Woods, 36, was first drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of LSU in 2010.

Woods played on three teams his rookie season – Saints, Steelers and Buccaneers. He made his NFL debut for Tampa Bay, playing in nine games. The Louisiana native has also played the Seahawks (2011, 2019, 2021-22), Titans (2014-16), Colts (2017-18) and Jaguars (2020). He also had a second stint with the Steelers (2011-13).

His most productive season came in Seattle in 2021, totaling a career-high 50 tackles and 3 pass defenses. Woods' 1.5 sacks that season is the third most of his 12-year NFL career (he had 2 sacks in 2022 and 2013). He started in all 14 games he played in last season, registering 39 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss (tied a career high), 3 QB hits and 1 PD.

Woods and Jets head coach Robert Saleh overlapped with the Seahawks in 2011. Woods rejoins his former teammate from last season, DL Quinton Jefferson, who signed with the Green & White last month.

Related Content

news

Jets to Host Bills Week 1 on Monday Night Football

QBs Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen Will Square Off a Third Time

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Pellegrini

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Harvard

news

Jets Will Host Dolphins in NFL's First-Ever Black Friday Game

AFC East Division Foes Will Meet on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

news

Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Aaron Rodgers Is the Most Natural Passer in the History of the Game

Trade for Future Hall of Fame QB, Trades in the NFL Draft and the Israel Abanikanda Shock in Round 5

news

Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda Seeks to Continue His Journey of Growth with Jets

After 3 Years of Increasing Impact at Pitt, 'I Needed to Better Advance Myself ... I Felt Like It Was That Time'

news

With Improved Jets, Has Robert Saleh's Messaging Changed?

HC Says T Mekhi Becton Looks Fantastic; Allen Lazard and Corey Davis Provide Size at WR

news

OL Billy Turner Says Joining the Jets Was a No-Brainer

10-Year Veteran Has Played With Aaron Rodgers; Impressed by Young Green & White Team

news

Jets Excited About Rookie LB Zaire Barnes

HC Robert Saleh Says Former W. Michigan Defender Will Compete for Third LB Spot

news

4 Things That Stood Out at Jets' Recent Rookie Minicamp

HC Robert Saleh Has Not Only a Draft Pick but a Scout at Pitt; Intriguing QB & WR Get Tryouts

news

Dane Brugler Tabs 3 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Chance to Make Jets Roster

Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson, Florida S Trey Dean Top the List

news

Notebook | Why Was 2023 Jets Rookie Minicamp Different?

Robert Saleh Holds Draft Picks Out of Practice; Seventh-Round Pick Shares Mickey Shuler Story

Advertising