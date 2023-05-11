Jets Sign DL Al Woods

The Jets have signed DL Al Woods.

Woods (6-3, 330) played last season with the Seahawks. In 14 games, he totaled 39 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits and 1 PD. Woods, 36, was first drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of LSU in 2010.

Woods played on three teams his rookie season – Saints, Steelers and Buccaneers. He made his NFL debut for Tampa Bay, playing in nine games. The Louisiana native has also played the Seahawks (2011, 2019, 2021-22), Titans (2014-16), Colts (2017-18) and Jaguars (2020). He also had a second stint with the Steelers (2011-13).

His most productive season came in Seattle in 2021, totaling a career-high 50 tackles and 3 pass defenses. Woods' 1.5 sacks that season is the third most of his 12-year NFL career (he had 2 sacks in 2022 and 2013). He started in all 14 games he played in last season, registering 39 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss (tied a career high), 3 QB hits and 1 PD.