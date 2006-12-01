Jets Sign Bryan Thomas to Contract Extension

A first round pick of the Jets in 2002, Thomas has racked up a career-high five sacks in '06





The New York Jets announced Friday the signing of Bryan Thomas to a contract extension. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"We're pleased that Bryan Thomas is going to remain a Jet," Tannenbaum said. "He has worked very hard and developed in our program. We'd like to thank Brian Mackler for working in a professional manner during these negotiations. We agree that it's a fair deal for both sides."

Thomas has already registered a career high in sacks with a team leading five while recording 58 tackles and a fumble recovery this season. He has a total of 11.5 sacks in his career in which he has started 30 of the 72 games he has played for the Jets.

"Bryan's approach and hard work both on the field and in the classroom earned him this opportunity," Head Coach Eric Mangini said. "He's done everything we've asked of him and he exemplifies the type of player we want on defense. Bryan is a versatile player who we can count on each week to make plays."

"I've enjoyed my time being a Jet and I am excited about the present and the future of this team," Thomas said. "This is where I started my career and I am grateful that the Jets believe in me. I look forward to achieving success under the leadership of Mr. Johnson, Mike Tannenbaum and Coach Mangini."

Thomas, in his fifth year, came to the Jets as the 22nd overall pick in the 2002 draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he got his degree in Criminal Justice. Thomas was a four-year starter at UAB and broke the Conference USA record for sacks with 35. He was born in Birmingham, AL and graduated from Minor High School.

Tannenbaum worked with Thomas' agent Brian Mackler to finalize the terms.