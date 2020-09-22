Jets Sign 3 Players to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed LB Bryce Hager, LB Noah Dawkins and OL Blake Hance to their practice squad.

Hager (6-1, 237) spent last season on the Rams' injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2015 where current Jets defensive coordinator served the same role with St. Louis/Los Angeles. Hager, 28, spent five years there before signing with the Raiders in August. He's played in 69 games (5 starts) and has 48 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 FF.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. He was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sep. 5.

Hance (6-5, 310) originally signed with the Buffalo as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2019. He's also had stints with Washington and Jacksonville, where he went to high school.

