Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents 

Chris Naggar, K, SMU (5-11, 193)

Naggar began his career at Texas from 2016-19 before transferring in state to SMU. He went 17 for 21 on field goals (81%), which led the AAC. He missed three extra points (43 of 46) and had 46 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. He led the conference with 94 points scored, which ranked 19th nationally. Naggar was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and was named AAC special teams player of the year. He was invited to both the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. At Texas, he played in seven games in 2019 and had 25 punts for 983 yards (39.3 avg) with a long of 67. He had 10 punts inside the 20.

Jordyn Peters, S, Auburn (6-1, 200)

A native of the legendary music town of Muscle Shoals, AL, Peters was a starter at safety in his senior season; his four-year contribution included 101 tackles (42 in the 2020 season). Strong special-teams player (766 snaps) who blocked four punts, including three as a junior. He returned one for a TD in 2020.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DE, Oregon State (6-2, 251)

In 43 games with the Beavers, Rashed made 28 starts and ranks sixth in school history with 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 (14 sacks, 22.5 TFLs). Rashed battled injuries in 2020 and went from a predicted late-round pick to a UFA.

Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico (6-4, 300)

Saltes played right tackle for the Lobos after switching from the defensive line before the 2017 season. He posted 96.7% and 97.7% pass-blocking-efficiency rating in 2018 and '19 according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just three sacks and one QB hit in '19. His great uncle is former NBA star World B. Free, who played from 1975-88 (one all-star appearance, 1980). Saltes' father, Fontaine, played basketball at Weber State and his mother, Laticia DeCory, played basketball at BYU and ran track at Utah State.

Brendon White, LB, Rutgers (6-2, 220)

A transfer from Ohio State, White was limited to five games in 2020 because of injury, but earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. He recorded 40 tackles, 3 pass defenses, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble, and an interception for the Scarlet Knights. His dad, William White, played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi (6-3, 250)

Yeboah spent 2016-19 at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss where he had career highs in receptions (27), yards (524) and touchdowns (6). He ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions. He lettered in both basketball and football at Parkland High School, playing receiver and cornerback while handling kicking duties.

The Jets will also host five tryout players in this weekend's rookie minicamp: WR Damion Willis, WR Trevor Davis, WR Steven Mitchell, TE Daniel Crawford and DT Mustafa Johnson.