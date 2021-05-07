Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents 

Teammates of Former BYU QB Zach Wilson, Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore and USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Join Green & White

May 07, 2021 at 11:05 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

NYJ_DRAFT-2021_UDFA-List_16x9

After selecting 12 players in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets GM Joe Douglas added 12 undrafted free agents.

Here are capsules on the Jets' undrafted free agents:

Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State (6-0, 193)
Dunn played four years for the Beavers, mostly at CB, and could be a fit in the slot or on the outside. In 33 games (26 starts), Dunn had 115 tackles and 18 pass breakups. He was a two-time Pac-12 all-academic selection.

Michael Dwumfour, DL, Rutgers (6-1, 296)
The native of Scotch Plains, NJ, and transfer from Michigan played one season in Piscataway. He started eight games in 2020, registering 25 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and .5 sacks. In 41 games in college overall, Dwumfour had 59 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 passes defended and an interception.

Camilo Eifler, LB, Illinois (6-1, 228)
Eifler began his college career at Washington before transferring to Illinois after the 2017 season. He totaled 90 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 2 pass defenses in two seasons with the Fighting Illini. He was a four-star recruit out of Bishop O'Dowd High School (the same school as Jets' first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker) in California and was a top-20 recruit in the state. He played both LB and RB, and won league titles in the shot put in 2014 and '15.

Parker Ferguson, OL, Air Force (6-4, 306)
A three-year starter for the Falcons who played 31 games at both tackle and guard, Ferguson is a mobile zone blocker who is light on his feet for a big man. A first-team all-Mountain West performer in 2020, Ferguson helped Air Force lead the conference and rank first in the nation in rushing (306 Yds/G).

Grant Hermanns, OL, Purdue (6-7, 300)
Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in both 2019 and 2020. He has an injury past -- he tore his ACL after six games in 2017 and missed the final four games in 2018 with a meniscus injury that required surgery. In high school, he won the 6A heavyweight champion in wrestling and was the No. 3 player in New Mexico.

Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU (6-4, 306)
Hoge began his college career at Notre Dame (2015-16), sat out in 2017 and then started 25 games at right guard for the Cougars from 2018-20. He missed eight games in '19 with a leg injury and then another four in '20 due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. He won the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as both a junior and senior in high school (Highland HS).

The 2021 Undrafted Free Agents in Photos

See Images of the Undrafted Free Agent Signings Following the NFL Draft

Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State
1 / 12

Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State

Amanda Loman/Associated Press
Michael Dwumfour, DL, Rutgers
2 / 12

Michael Dwumfour, DL, Rutgers

Getty Images
Camilo Eifler, LB, Illinois
3 / 12

Camilo Eifler, LB, Illinois

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Parker Ferguson, OL, Air Force
4 / 12

Parker Ferguson, OL, Air Force

Colorado Springs Gazette
Grant Hermanns, OL, Purdue
5 / 12

Grant Hermanns, OL, Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU
6 / 12

Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU

George Frey/Associated Press
Chris Naggar, K, SMU
7 / 12

Chris Naggar, K, SMU

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press
Jordyn Peters, DB, Auburn
8 / 12

Jordyn Peters, DB, Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DL, Oregon State
9 / 12

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DL, Oregon State

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico
10 / 12

Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico

Steve Conner/Associated Press
Brendon White, LB, Rutgers
11 / 12

Brendon White, LB, Rutgers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi
12 / 12

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chris Naggar, K, SMU (5-11, 193)
Naggar began his career at Texas from 2016-19 before transferring in state to SMU. He went 17 for 21 on field goals (81%), which led the AAC. He missed three extra points (43 of 46) and had 46 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. He led the conference with 94 points scored, which ranked 19th nationally. Naggar was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and was named AAC special teams player of the year. He was invited to both the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. At Texas, he played in seven games in 2019 and had 25 punts for 983 yards (39.3 avg) with a long of 67. He had 10 punts inside the 20.

Jordyn Peters, S, Auburn (6-1, 200)
A native of the legendary music town of Muscle Shoals, AL, Peters was a starter at safety in his senior season; his four-year contribution included 101 tackles (42 in the 2020 season). Strong special-teams player (766 snaps) who blocked four punts, including three as a junior. He returned one for a TD in 2020.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DE, Oregon State (6-2, 251)
In 43 games with the Beavers, Rashed made 28 starts and ranks sixth in school history with 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 (14 sacks, 22.5 TFLs). Rashed battled injuries in 2020 and went from a predicted late-round pick to a UFA.

Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico (6-4, 300)
Saltes played right tackle for the Lobos after switching from the defensive line before the 2017 season. He posted 96.7% and 97.7% pass-blocking-efficiency rating in 2018 and '19 according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just three sacks and one QB hit in '19. His great uncle is former NBA star World B. Free, who played from 1975-88 (one all-star appearance, 1980). Saltes' father, Fontaine, played basketball at Weber State and his mother, Laticia DeCory, played basketball at BYU and ran track at Utah State.

Brendon White, LB, Rutgers (6-2, 220)
A transfer from Ohio State, White was limited to five games in 2020 because of injury, but earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. He recorded 40 tackles, 3 pass defenses, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble, and an interception for the Scarlet Knights. His dad, William White, played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi (6-3, 250)
Yeboah spent 2016-19 at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss where he had career highs in receptions (27), yards (524) and touchdowns (6). He ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions. He lettered in both basketball and football at Parkland High School, playing receiver and cornerback while handling kicking duties.

The Jets will also host five tryout players in this weekend's rookie minicamp: WR Damion Willis, WR Trevor Davis, WR Steven Mitchell, TE Daniel Crawford and DT Mustafa Johnson.

First-year players WR Manasseh Bailey, RB Pete Guerriero and DB Zane Lewis, who are all on the Jets' roster, will participate as well.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh Welcomes Jets' Rookies to Their First Minicamp

QB Zach Wilson, Fellow 1st-Year Players Get Out on the Grass & Practice: 'That's the Fun Part of It, Right?'
news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Notebook | 'The Fun Part' Begins

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter Have Established Early Connections with HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick Hamsah Nasirildeen

Former FSU Safety Will Line Up at Linebacker, Feels Jets Got a "First-Round Talent"
news

Cornerback Michael Carter II Signs with the Jets

Fifth-Round Pick Had 24 PBUs at Duke, Posted a 4.30 Time in the 40-Yard Dash
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Pick Jonathan Marshall 

Former Arkansas DT Considers Himself a Steal
news

Jets Sign Round 5 Pitt Cornerback Jason Pinnock

Played 4 Seasons for Panthers, Started Fulltime as Senior, Now Joins Green & White Competition at CB
news

Jets Sign Fifth-Round Pick Jamien Sherwood 

Former Auburn Player Signs Rookie Deal 
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Kentucky CB Brandin Echols

Started Final 2 Seasons for Wildcats, Had Strong Pro Day, Now Will Compete in Green & White Secondary
news

Jets Release Six Players Including WR Josh Doctson, K Chase McLaughlin

Green & White Also Place Saquan Hampton on PUP List
news

Inside the Numbers: The Jets' 7 QB 'Aces,' All in Passing

From Namath to Wilson: How Rd. 1 Picks Threw in Their College Careers Before Joining the Green & White
news

Elijah Moore: When The Lights Come On, It's Time to Go

Jets Second-Round Draft Pick, a Dynamic Playmaker from Ole Miss, Is a Small Guy With Big-Play Ability
Advertising