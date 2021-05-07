Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents 

After selecting 12 players in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets GM Joe Douglas added 12 undrafted free agents.
Here are capsules on the Jets' undrafted free agents:
Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State (6-0, 193)
Dunn played four years for the Beavers, mostly at CB, and could be a fit in the slot or on the outside. In 33 games (26 starts), Dunn had 115 tackles and 18 pass breakups. He was a two-time Pac-12 all-academic selection.
Michael Dwumfour, DL, Rutgers (6-1, 296)
The native of Scotch Plains, NJ, and transfer from Michigan played one season in Piscataway. He started eight games in 2020, registering 25 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and .5 sacks. In 41 games in college overall, Dwumfour had 59 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 passes defended and an interception.
Camilo Eifler, LB, Illinois (6-1, 228)
Eifler began his college career at Washington before transferring to Illinois after the 2017 season. He totaled 90 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 2 pass defenses in two seasons with the Fighting Illini. He was a four-star recruit out of Bishop O'Dowd High School (the same school as Jets' first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker) in California and was a top-20 recruit in the state. He played both LB and RB, and won league titles in the shot put in 2014 and '15.
Parker Ferguson, OL, Air Force (6-4, 306)
A three-year starter for the Falcons who played 31 games at both tackle and guard, Ferguson is a mobile zone blocker who is light on his feet for a big man. A first-team all-Mountain West performer in 2020, Ferguson helped Air Force lead the conference and rank first in the nation in rushing (306 Yds/G).
Grant Hermanns, OL, Purdue (6-7, 300)
Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in both 2019 and 2020. He has an injury past -- he tore his ACL after six games in 2017 and missed the final four games in 2018 with a meniscus injury that required surgery. In high school, he won the 6A heavyweight champion in wrestling and was the No. 3 player in New Mexico.
Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU (6-4, 306)
Hoge began his college career at Notre Dame (2015-16), sat out in 2017 and then started 25 games at right guard for the Cougars from 2018-20. He missed eight games in '19 with a leg injury and then another four in '20 due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. He won the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as both a junior and senior in high school (Highland HS).
See Images of the Undrafted Free Agent Signings Following the NFL Draft
Chris Naggar, K, SMU (5-11, 193)
Naggar began his career at Texas from 2016-19 before transferring in state to SMU. He went 17 for 21 on field goals (81%), which led the AAC. He missed three extra points (43 of 46) and had 46 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. He led the conference with 94 points scored, which ranked 19th nationally. Naggar was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and was named AAC special teams player of the year. He was invited to both the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. At Texas, he played in seven games in 2019 and had 25 punts for 983 yards (39.3 avg) with a long of 67. He had 10 punts inside the 20.
Jordyn Peters, S, Auburn (6-1, 200)
A native of the legendary music town of Muscle Shoals, AL, Peters was a starter at safety in his senior season; his four-year contribution included 101 tackles (42 in the 2020 season). Strong special-teams player (766 snaps) who blocked four punts, including three as a junior. He returned one for a TD in 2020.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DE, Oregon State (6-2, 251)
In 43 games with the Beavers, Rashed made 28 starts and ranks sixth in school history with 36 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-American in 2019 (14 sacks, 22.5 TFLs). Rashed battled injuries in 2020 and went from a predicted late-round pick to a UFA.
Teton Saltes, OL, New Mexico (6-4, 300)
Saltes played right tackle for the Lobos after switching from the defensive line before the 2017 season. He posted 96.7% and 97.7% pass-blocking-efficiency rating in 2018 and '19 according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just three sacks and one QB hit in '19. His great uncle is former NBA star World B. Free, who played from 1975-88 (one all-star appearance, 1980). Saltes' father, Fontaine, played basketball at Weber State and his mother, Laticia DeCory, played basketball at BYU and ran track at Utah State.
Brendon White, LB, Rutgers (6-2, 220)
A transfer from Ohio State, White was limited to five games in 2020 because of injury, but earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. He recorded 40 tackles, 3 pass defenses, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble, and an interception for the Scarlet Knights. His dad, William White, played 11 seasons in the NFL.
Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi (6-3, 250)
Yeboah spent 2016-19 at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss where he had career highs in receptions (27), yards (524) and touchdowns (6). He ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions. He lettered in both basketball and football at Parkland High School, playing receiver and cornerback while handling kicking duties.
The Jets will also host five tryout players in this weekend's rookie minicamp: WR Damion Willis, WR Trevor Davis, WR Steven Mitchell, TE Daniel Crawford and DT Mustafa Johnson.
First-year players WR Manasseh Bailey, RB Pete Guerriero and DB Zane Lewis, who are all on the Jets' roster, will participate as well.