Jets Set to Begin Organized Team Activities

Under Saleh, the Jets are transitioning to a 4-3 defensively as Jeff Ulrich will handle the play-calling duties.

"It's our system," Saleh said. "Jeff Ulbrich is familiar with what we do. Obviously when we went to San Francisco, we evolved it a little bit more than what I think he's used to. We're going to make sure that we still have the same fundamentals and all that, but I do want him to add his little wrinkles to see if we can make it even better. I think we should always be thinking, evolution should be at the forefront of our minds on every aspect of football."

On the other side of the ball, the Jets dramatically upgraded their wide receiver corps with the free-agent singings of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole plus the drafting of Elijah Moore. The Jets' draft had an offensive flavor early as they followed the selection of QB Zach Wilson with a trade-up for OL Alijah Vera-Tucker in Round 1, and the drafting of Moore and RB Michael Carter in Rounds 2 and 4. The Jets already have a foundational piece on the line with LT Mekhi Becton and the rookie, Vera-Tucker, could slide in next to him at LG. Mike LaFleur, who worked alongside Saleh in San Francisco from 2017-20, will call the shots after a multi-year apprenticeship under Kyle Shanahan.

Saleh said of LaFleur: "I get Kyle [Shanahan] has done things a certain way, but how can he take Kyle's and make it better without disrupting the flow and the principles behind the scheme? Same thing with Jeff, take what we did on defense and make it better without disrupting the major principles of the scheme that make it work."

Both a strong chess player and golfer, Saleh is a thinking man always searching for ways to get better. He values each stage of the offseason program and has a few more weeks of investment time with his players before he can pick up the clubs this summer.

"Football is the ultimate game of strategy and scheme and obviously connection with players and all that, but there's a slow type of game with regards to chess, and then there's speed chess," Saleh said. "And so being able to do both, I've always enjoyed both of them, but I do think there's a correlation just in how the mind works and how the mind thinks and how the mind makes decisions and the speed at which it can under duress, if you will."