Jets Season Ticket Prices Will Remain Flat for 2015

The New York Jets have announced today that ticket prices will remain flat for season ticket holders attending games at MetLife Stadium for the 2015 season.

Details of the renewal package for season ticket holders for the upcoming season will be available via email on Wednesday and in first-class mailings being sent out later this week.

The Jets in 2015 will expand variable pricing to include season tickets. Variable pricing assigns different prices to individual games to better reflect the value and expected demand for each game. For example, preseason games will be in the lowest price category, marquee matchups will be in the highest category, and other games will fall in between. The total price for season tickets, however, will remain the same.