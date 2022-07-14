Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Minnesota Vikings

Biggest Offseason Additions

O'Connell's not the only new sheriff in town. He and the Vikes brought in a new staff, including defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the longtime NFL assistant (he was the Jets' DBs coach from 1990-94 and a special assistant under Eric Mangini in 2007). And it certainly feels as if Donatell, while not publicly committing to a 3-4 base alignment fulltime, is headed that way. It would be Minnesota's first time in a 3-4 base since almost from the Purple People Eaters, or more accurately since Bud Grant's last year at the Vikings helm in 1985.

While DE/OLB Danielle Hunter (60.5 sacks in six seasons) is a mainstay in the front seven, there is a mix of the old and new in the secondary. The rookies in the secondary are S Lewis Cine, the 32nd and last pick of Round 1 out of national champion Georgia, and second-round CB Andrew Booth from Clemson. The old-timers are CB Patrick Peterson, back for his second year in purple and with 29 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons, and S Harrison Smith, a 10-year Vike also with 29 career INTs.