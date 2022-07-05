Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Pittsburgh Steelers

State of the Team

In most parts of the football universe, the notion of calling the Steelers a team in transition is borderline bizarre considering that Pittsburgh has had exactly three coaches (Chuck Noll, 1969-91; Bill Cowher 1992-2006; and Mike Tomlin (2007-Present) since Richard Nixon was president. The recent major changes were the end of Kevin Colbert's 21-year tenure as GM, replaced by 45-year-old Omar Kahn, and the Steel Curtain has come down with retirement of QB Ben Roethlisberger, who had been the Steelers' starter since 2004.

The Steelers won 9 games during the 2021 regular season and advanced to the playoffs, losing to Kansas City. Playing in the tough AFC North while also being drawn against the Jets and their AFC East rivals, Tomlin (who recently hired Brian Flores as an assistant) has never had a losing record during his 15 seasons as head coach. His track record suggests that Tomlin will find a way with a bruising defense and a quality running game despite questions at quarterback.

After spending a season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year deal in free agency with Pittsburgh. His NFL career began in Chicago in 2017 as the second overall draft pick and after four seasons the Bears had a 29-21 record with him at QB. In those four seasons, he completed 1,010 of 1,577 attempts (64% completions) with 64 TDs and 37 INTs for an 87.2 QB rating. Kenny Pickett, drafted this year out of Pitt, will challenge and it will be interesting to chart his progress in training camp. RB Najee Harris enters his sophomore season coming off a brilliant rookie year with 1,200 rushing yards on 307 carries with 7 TDs, and 74 receptions for 467 yards and 3TDs.