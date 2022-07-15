Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Seattle Seahawks

Must-See Matchup

The Seahawks have a new defensive coordinator in Clint Hurtt and one of his primary objectives will be getting former Jets S Jamal Adams back to his 2020 level. Just two seasons ago, Adams set an NFL record with 9.5 sacks in 12 games. The 'Hawks sent Adams on the blitz far less last season, and he didn't record a sack while finishing with a career-high 2 INTs. The most improved position group on the Jets' roster is tight end as the Green & White signed both C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency before drafting Jeremy Ruckert. Seattle will counter with one of the most talented safety groups in football featuring Quandre Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler who recorded 10 INTs in 2020-21, and Adams. We'll take the Jets TEs vs. Adams and the 'Hawks safety group, but this promises to be a fascinating contest for a multitude of reasons. Will Lock, former Jet Geno Smith or someone else start at QB in Week 17? Plus, former Seahawks' CB D.J. Reed and Jets' first-rounder Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner will attempt to lock up D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside.