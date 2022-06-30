Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cleveland Browns

With the uncertainty of Watson's availability for this game, it's Garrett vs. the Jets' tackles. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, has at least 10 sacks in four of his five NFL seasons, tacking up a career-high 16 sacks and 33 QB hits in 2021. He has 8 sacks in four games against the Green & White, the most against any team in the league.

The Jets' offensive line is in a lot better place than the last time these teams met, in Week 16 of the 2020 season. C Connor McGovern, and tackles George Fant and Mekhi Becton played in that game, but the middle of the line is one of the better duos in Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson. Fant had a career year under OC Mike LaFleur in 2021 and ranked No. 3 in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency among tackles who played 50% of the snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. McGovern was also having a career year and ranked No. 8 among centers with a 75.9 offensive grade. While Becton missed almost the entirety of last season, he showed a lot of promise as a rookie in 2020.