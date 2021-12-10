Game Preview

Presented by

Jets-Saints Game Preview | Zach Wilson's 'Second Season' Continues 

Saints HC Sean Payton: Jets Rookie QB Has Real Good Arm Talent, Can Evade and Extend Plays

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Game Preview Thumbnail-new-orleans-2021

Zach Wilson is making significant progress as the Jets enter their final month of the 2021 season. But as a home date with the Saints (5-7) beckons for the Green & White (3-9) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Wilson will likely make his ninth NFL start minus a number of his key playmakers.

While veteran WR Corey Davis, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, and leading rusher Michael Carter, expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with a low-grade, high-ankle sprain, are definitely out, electrifying playmaker Elijah Moore didn't practice this week due to a quad ailment. Tevin Coleman, who has been the primary ballcarrier the past two games, is in concussion protocol and the status of TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle), FB Trevon Wesco (ankle) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) are in doubt.

"I feel like the next guy up has something to prove as to why maybe they weren't on the active roster before or whatever," Wilson said on Thursday. "I feel like those guys are hungry and ready to be in this situation and ready to take advantage of the opportunity."

Five opportunities remain for Wilson as he looks to finish his first professional campaign on a high note. Wilson's career-high 3 TD effort against the Eagles last week wasn't enough for a victory, but head coach Robert Saleh said it was the rookie gunslinger's best performance "by far" to date. After missing four games with a knee injury, Wilson completed 60% of his passes against Houston and Philadelphia in Weeks 12 and 13, with 4 TDs and 1 INT.

"I think the cool thing about my situation is I'm kind of looking at it this like this is my second year, kind of like I already played the first season," Wilson said. "I took some games off because off injury and now I feel that excitement, the energy to want to play and finish the season is 100 percent there for me just because I feel like I've learned so many things and I've worked to improve on them and now I have to show them in a game. Now I feel like I'm two games in to a new season. I feel like the last five, I have to take very seriously as far as working to improve every single day."

The Jets see the improvement, and the production backs up that belief. Over his last three starts, Wilson's time to throw has dropped to 2.72 seconds as his targets have gained 49.7% of their yards after the catch compared with 2.99 seconds and 34.2% his first three NFL starts. And Wilson has been sacked seven times during that time span as compared to 15 in Games 1-3.

Of Wilson's 36 targets last week, 21 went to Moore (12), Coleman (4), Davis (3) and Griffin (2). Lineup changes are the norm in the NFL and nobody knows that better than a Saints club that has been decimated by injury.

"He likes to get the ball down the field," Saints head coach Sean Payton said of Wilson. "He has real good arm talent. He can get outside the pocket, he can evade, he can extend plays and you see that. We saw it when he came out of college. So being good with our eyes, understanding the coverage, what we're trying to take away and staying on top will be important."

The Saints enter Sunday's contest 22nd in pass defense (250.1 Yds/G), but they have a talented secondary that includes CBs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby, and veteran safeties Marcus Williams and Malcom Jenkins.

"I have to be accurate, we have to win," Wilson said. "I know the receivers know the challenge coming ahead for them as well. I have to give those guys a chance with the ball and then really we just have to execute. We have to be efficient. I have to be able to make the right decisions, understand when to get off of something and just give our guys a chance to make plays."

For most of the game against the Eagles, the eyes were clear, the feet were clean and the release was quick. The next step for Wilson is to build on that despite a lineup that will likely look much different on Sunday.

"The ball was coming out and I think it was like 2.6 [seconds]," Saleh said. "I mean it was the fastest he's released it all year. And he was, for the most part, accurate. He's still got to control his fastball, but he was ripping the ball with confidence, his eyes were in the right spot, his feet were very settled, they were pointing toward where he needed to throw. We marched up and down the field in those first three drives and then the rhythm got away in the second half because of lack of possession, which is another learning experience for him. He's got to be able to step on the field, and the offense has to be able to step on the field, with long droughts and still be able to perform. But his game was a really good step forward and now he's got to go stack it up and do it again."

Wilson wouldn't have hit any other way.

"The best way to be a good starting quarterback is to start and play," Wilson said. "When you get a lot of reps at something, you're just going to keep getting better at it just like every profession anyone does in the world. You're going to get better at something the more reps you get. I'm just getting more and more snaps and it's just feeling more and more comfortable to keep doing the same things."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Eagles Week

See the Top Practice Images Leading Up to the Sunday's Game at MetLife Stadium Against the Eagles

E_SZ4_5546
1 / 42
E_SZ3_0961
2 / 42
E_SZ4_5814
3 / 42
E_SZ4_5853
4 / 42
E_SZ4_5599
5 / 42
E_SZ4_5741
6 / 42
E_SZ4_5674
7 / 42
E_SZ4_5452
8 / 42
E_SZ4_5515
9 / 42
E_SZ4_5182
10 / 42
E_SZ4_5355
11 / 42
E_SZ4_4836
12 / 42
E_SZ4_5315
13 / 42
E_SZ4_4344
14 / 42
E_SZ4_4676
15 / 42
E_SZ4_4087
16 / 42
E_SZ4_3945
17 / 42
E_SZ4_3998
18 / 42
E_SZ4_3988_1
19 / 42
E_SZ4_3899
20 / 42
E_SZ4_3858
21 / 42
E_SZ4_3889
22 / 42
E_SZ4_3620
23 / 42
E_SZ4_3132
24 / 42
E_SZ4_3593
25 / 42
E_SZ4_2660
26 / 42
E_SZ4_2717
27 / 42
E_SZ4_2910
28 / 42
E_SZ4_2418
29 / 42
E_SZ4_2354
30 / 42
E_SZ3_5084
31 / 42
E_SZ4_1963
32 / 42
E_SZ3_5060
33 / 42
E_SZ3_5041
34 / 42
E_SZ3_4929
35 / 42
E_SZ3_4729
36 / 42
E_SZ3_4479
37 / 42
E_SZ3_1295_1
38 / 42
E_SZ3_3767
39 / 42
E_SZ3_1208
40 / 42
E_SZ3_1141
41 / 42
E_SZ3_1015
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

Head Coach Robert Saleh Sticks to the Plan; Sees Nucleus Growing and Doing Things the Right Way
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Defense Looks to Stop the Pain

DC Jeff Ulbrich Leads a Young Unit Against QB Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins RPO Attack
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

With QB Mike White Staying 'Cool' in Moment, Zach Wilson Will Wait for His Time
news

Jets-Colts Game Preview | Mike White & Co. Aim to Hit Reset Button and Do It Again

Add Ball Distribution to Everything the Fill-in QB Got Done vs. the Bengals; Now It's On to an Indy Road Test
news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

LB C.J. Mosely Likely to Play Against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

QB Zach Wilson and the Young Jets Continue to Progress; Matt Ryan to Face an Aggressive Jets Pass Rush
news

Jets-Titans Game Preview | C.J. Mosley Readies for Derrick Henry

Jets Veteran ILB: Defense Has to Do Its Best to Contain 'Big Henry'
news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Zach Wilson Ready for Next Challenge in the Mountain West

Jets QB "Super Anxious" for Week 3; Teddy Bridgewater Has Eyes on a 3-0 Start 
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Big Game No Matter When It's Played

Rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Mac Jones Will Make History in Longtime Division Rivalry
Advertising