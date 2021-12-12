Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

The Jets take on another interconference foe, their third of five this season, in the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium Sunday. And they'll do it with another weekly roster being shaped by injuries and COVID matters.

The injury issues ganged up on the Green & White at their skill positions. At running back, Michael Carter (ankle) remains sidelined and Tevin Coleman, who moved into Carter's role as lead back, is out in the concussion protocol. At wide receiver, the early IR-ing of No. 1 WR Corey Davis (groin) for the rest of the year was followed by the late move to Injured Reserve for eye-opening rookie Elijah Moore (quadriceps).

But the Reserve/COVID list factors in as well with the return of Keelan Cole to the wideouts (but also the loss of WR Jeff Smith to the COVID protocols). So QB Zach Wilson will have an RB corps of Ty Johnson, Austin Walter, La'Mical Perine (who'll be playing in just his fourth game this season) and Nick Bawden and a WR group that will have Cole, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios, plus two more wideout elevated from the practice squad in Vyncint Smith and D.J. Montgomery

And Wilson will have RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) back as well as TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle). The changing cast around him did nothing to dim the optimism of the rookie QB set to make the ninth start of his pro career and his third since returning from his own knee injury.