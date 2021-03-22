Jets Safety Marcus Maye Signs One-Year Tender

Marcus Maye, a veteran safety whom the Jets applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to on March 9th, has signed his one-year tender.

GM Joe Douglas reiterated this offseason that he wants Maye wearing a Jets uniform for the long-term and added he has had productive conversations with Maye's representatives. The Jets and Maye have until mid-July to agree on a long-term contract extension or Maye will play the 2021 season under the one-year tender.

"Marcus is a valuable member of this organization," Douglas said. "Someone that started his career here, someone that's been a pro's pro. He's smart, reliable and has provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn't changed. We're in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term."

A second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, Maye has recorded 266 tackles, 6 INTs, 22 PDs, 4 FF and 1 FR in 54 games (all starts). Maye was the fifth Jet to receive the franchise designation since DE John Abraham in 2006.