Jets Safeties Look Ahead: There's Room in This Room

Finished on Injured Reserve: Maye, Joyner

Finished on Reserve/COVID: Zane Lewis

Finished on Practice Squad: Redwine

No Longer on Roster: Colbert, Wilson, Neasman, Benton

Reserve/Future Signing: Jovante Moffatt

Potential Free Agents in 2022

Unrestricted: Maye, Joyner, Parks

Exclusive Rights: Riley

In contrast to the young guys populating the cornerbacks position, the Jets opened the season with a pair of seasoned veterans -- Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner -- at safety. Part of HC Robert Saleh's plan was to have Maye and Joyner provide experience and strong communication with their younger teammates.

As we all know now, the best laid plans. ... Joyner sustained a torn triceps in the Week 1 game at Carolina while Maye was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the Week 9 game at Indianapolis.

"That safety position has taken quite the hit in terms of just the amount of players that've come through there," Saleh said in November. He added: "We got guys who can play in our room. It's just about building cohesiveness amongst us, getting reps in practice, getting the communication together and making sure we're on the same page."

'22:

The status of Maye and Joyner (both unrestricted free agents who are each coming off injuries) will go a long way to determining if the Jets pursue free agents (a list that could include players like Marcus Williams, Jessie Bates and Xavier Woods) or wait to pluck a top-rated player in the draft with perhaps one of the four picks they have among the top 38 selections. Ashtyn Davis and Jasson Pinnock (a converted CB) are under contract. It's also interesting to note that two 2021 draft picks -- Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen -- played safety in college before being shifted to linebacker. Could they be an option? Unlikely.

In the draft, the early chatter has focused on Darryl Stingley, Jr., who played CB at LSU but could make the switch; and Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, who is 6-4, 220 and is considered by many to be the top safety in the draft.