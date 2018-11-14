Jets S Rontez Miles: 'We Just Have to Figure It Out'

A reserve safety, Miles has been a core special teamer for the Jets over the past three seasons. The 6'0", 203-pounder, who led the club with 26 special teams stops in 2017, has returned to a specials team group who under Brant Boyer has excelled during the team's 3-7 start.

"I love the new guys and the new energy. I love the new group," said Miles of a unit who has received Pro Bowl efforts from both K Jason Myers and KR Andre Roberts. "Watching it was crazy, but now that I'm back, they know I'm still trying to shake the rust off. But they're right there with me, we're all back together. Coach Boyer does a great job calling what he calls, getting us lined up and ready. I've been here this long and I had a different special teams coach every year, so this is the first time I've had the same one for the last few years. Not only to hear something for the first time and put your faith in it, but to see it. I see the production and I see what he's saying works. It's big."

One thing the Jets haven't done thus far is block a punt. Miles, who serves as a punt protector for Lachlan Edwards, would like to flip the momentum of a game down the stretch with a block.

"Coach is trying to get me rushing the punter more. I've blocked a few in college," said the California (PA) product. "Me and Bruce Carter got one in the preseason. Other than that, everything is pretty much the same as last season. Pretty smooth, just trying to get back into the feel of things."

Despite a four-game losing streak that included a 41-10 throttling at the hands of the Bills, Miles likes the energy of the young roster. But the "Tezmanian Devil" says the players have to maintain their poise and be responsible for each assignment.