Jets' S Lamarcus Joyner on His Game-Sealing INT: 'It Was Like a Gift'

Overall in the game, Joyner had the 2 INTs, made 6 tackles and had 4 passes defensed (a career high) while teaming at safety with Jordan Whitehead, who also had an interception. His performance makes him the only Jets player with that triple-threat of a stat line. He is the ninth player in the past decade to have at least 6 tackles, 4 passes defensed and 2 INTs, and the first since Cowboys' CB Trevon Diggs in 2020.

The Jets built a 10-6 lead at halftime, and could have exited the field with a wider lead had it not been for a late interception of Wilson and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Carl Lawson that led to Chris Boswell's stadium record 59-yard field goal to end the first 30 minutes. With Trubisky hitting on only 7 of 13 passes for 84 yards (and 3 sacks), Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin benched Trubisky for rookie QB Kenny Pickett, the team's top draft pick who also played in college at Pitt.

"It's hard when you game plan for one quarterback and you don't know the tendencies of another quarterback," Joyner said. "When he came in it was nerve-racking. But I kept saying to myself 'stick to the game plan, stick to the game plan don't do anything different.' And we were able to capitalize on some of the mistakes he made."

Pickett rallied the Steelers to 14 unanswered points before the Jets again rallied on the road and again against another team from the AFC North, the fourth and final one on the schedule this season. But with the stadium crowd roaring and momentum seemingly turning Pittsburgh's way, Wilson drove the Jets 81 yards in 11 plays before hitting Corey Davis with a 5-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 3 points, 20-17, with 7:35 to play.

On the ensuing drive, Pickett drove the Steelers to the Jets' 36, but his pass intended for TE Pat Freiermuth was tipped and picked off by Michael Carter II. Wilson again showed incredible poise and moxie as the Jets went down the field and took the lead, for good, on rookie Breece Hall's TD dive with 18 seconds to play. With just 8 seconds to play, and no timeouts left, Pickett lofted a pass into the end zone, which was grabbed by Joyner as time ran out.

"It was nerve-racking," Joyner said of the late-game chaos. "I was praying you don't see the kind of plays Aaron Rodgers makes. It went through Whitehead's hands."