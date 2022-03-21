Jets S Jordan Whitehead: 'I'm Excited for This Journey'

Whitehead is a physical safety who is comfortable playing in the box, at free safety and in the slot; and he's also shown he can be a demon in defending against the run.

"Hard hitting, that's my style," he said. "I go back to little league, I always liked those big hits. For a while I played on offense, but you don't get to do those big hits. On defense, you don't get to take it to the house, you don't get that love. I chose to do the big hits. I pride myself on it. I just have to make sure my body can take it."

There's little doubt that Whitehead revels in inflicting pain, and he's also shown he can endure the same -- he played in Super Bowl LV with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

As a cousin of the Jets' former star Darrelle Revis (who he called "like a big brother"), Whitehead has literally learned at the feet of defensive genius. He was in the room in Pittsburgh when Revis was drafted by the Green & White all those years ago.

And when it comes to today's Jets, Whitehead had a unique vantage point in January when the Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium and escaped with the victory against a plucky Jets team led by QB Zach Wilson.