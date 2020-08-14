Jets S Ashtyn Davis Continues to Work Like a Walk-On

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams mandates his players learn multiple positions and Davis showcased his position flexibility in college. The 6'0", 207-pounder has experience at multiple safety spots and he's comfortable wherever he will be asked to line up. He likes Williams' cross-training approach because it enables him to learn more of the defense and provides a better understanding of where his help is. In addition to defensive reps, Davis will likely see time on special teams.

"I'm a fast guy and special teams is just defense in space, so it's a good opportunity to show I can do what they need me to do on defense as well as making a contribution to the team," he said. "I'm competitive, so if we're out there on the football field regardless of what it is, I like doing it."

Davis, who had 19 pass defenses and 7 interceptions in 49 games for the Golden Bears, joins a safeties room that no longer features Jamal Adams. Adams reached out to Davis after he was drafted, but the two didn't talk much beyond that. Adams was then traded in July to the Seahawks in exchange for draft capital and S Bradley McDougald. Despite not having a two-time Pro Bowler in Adams, Williams likes the group general manager Joe Douglas has assembled.