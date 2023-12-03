Jets Run Defense 'Relentless' in Loss to Falcons

Not playing up to their standard in run defense the past few weeks, the Jets controlled the trenches Sunday holding the Falcons' fourth-ranked rushing offense, averaging 139.3 yards per game, to 90 yards in a 13-8 loss.

"We came out there with an attitude that we wanted to stop the goddamn run," DL Quinton Jefferson said. "The past few games we have slipped up and we wanted to show we're still dominant and I think we all challenged ourselves to stand up and stand up to the table."

In the last three contests, the Jets defense allowed 148.3 yards per game on the ground. In Week 13 they held the Dirty Birds to 2.6 yards per carry among three running backs – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

"We were just getting off the ball and playing physicality," said DL John Franklin-Myers. "We understand that teams want to come and run the ball. They want to be physical, but that is what we like to do. We like to be physical and violent. So, between our physicality and effort, that is what I think changed the game."

They set the tone in the first quarter with a safety that gave the Jets a 2-0 lead. Pinned inside their own 5-yard line by a Thomas Morstead 47-punt downed at the 1, the Falcons tried a run to the left with Robinson, the No. 8 selection April's NFL Draft. DL Quinnen Williams got a hand on Robinson to slow him down and S Ashtyn Davis drove his blocker into the rookie tailback to drop him for a safety – the Jets' third of the year (they're the only team with more than one this season). They finished the game with 6 tackles for loss.