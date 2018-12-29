Jets Rule Out Four Players vs. Patriots Including Wide Receivers Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse

Adams Is Always Ready

Last year, safety Jamal Adams made a statement in Foxborough by taking the field for pregame warmups shirtless in frigid temperatures. Then Adams held Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to zero receptions after Gronk got the better of Adams earlier that year. In these teams' first meeting this season, Adams delivered a bone-crushing hit on Gronkowski early in the first quarter and the Jets Team MVP finished with 10 tackles and three pass defenses. But Gronkowski, who had three catches for 56 yards including a 34-yard scoring reception, and the Pats took home a 27-13 victory on Nov. 25.

"He's a good player. He's young, he goes hard, he's physical and he's always ready," said Gronkowski of the second-year safety. "He's definitely always ready, so you have to be ready for that guy. He's playing hard, he knows how to time it up and get some big hits, hit the gaps in the run game. So a guy like him, you have to be prepared."

Ground>Air

The Patriots average 127 rushing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Last week, New England ran for 273 yards on 47 carries against the Bills, averaging 5.8 yards a pop. In Week 12, the Jets surrendered 215 yards on the ground to the Patriots and 133 of them came from rookie back Sony Michel, who leads the team with 881 yards and six scores.