Jets RT Morgan Moses: We Don't Have Anything to Lose

For the first time since the 2015 season, the Jets have rushed for 150+yards and surrendered one sack or less in consecutive games. As the Green & White approach their season finale against the Bills, veteran Jets RT Morgan Moses knows it's never one person that makes the difference in the run game alone. It takes all 11 on the field under the direction of creative offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from the press box.

"It's all about the play-calling and it's all about all 11 players: running backs running, receivers blocking, offensive line blocking, and more importantly the quarterback seeing the safeties in rotation and getting us the best play that he can," Moses said this week.

Moses, a first-year Jet who took over at RT in Week 1 at Carolina when Mekhi Becton's knee injury forced George Fant to move to LT, is the only only lineman to play all 16 games on offense and is tied for a team high of 929 snaps. Moses, who was drafted by Washington and a was member of the WFT from 2014-20, has played 112 consecutive games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles. Despite juggling lineups the past few weeks, the Jets have scored at least 24 points in each of their past three games.

"You see guys sticking to the program and just getting more confident in the offense and that's what you want to see out there," Moses said.

Since Week 12 when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the lineup, the offensive line has blocked for a unit that has produced 43 explosive plays (plays of runs 12+ yards and passes of 16+ yards) which ranks tied for 6th most in the NFL. The Jets lead the league in explosive runs (20) in that same time frame, getting them from four different running backs and QB Zach Wilson.