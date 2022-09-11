Jets' Rookies Showed Promising Flashes of Things to Come, Against Ravens 

He added: "I trust in my ability. I know what I can do. And now it's just about showing the world and telling everybody what I can do every day, making plays all the time."

Hall, who ran the ball 6 times for 23 yards, and was targeted 10 times and made 6 receptions for 38 yards, brought a fourth-quarter drive to a disappointing conclusion. He caught a 6-yard pass from Flacco at the Baltimore 16-yard line, but had the ball punched out of his grasp by Chuck Clark, just short of a first down.

"Just keep your head up and believe in yourself," Flacco, 37, said about his young teammates. "Have the confidence you have that we're going to be better than today. I think they did a great job. They just got their first start and a handful of snaps in the NFL. It's an exciting day. For those guys, they have a lot in front of them and [they should] realize they're going to be great players for years to come."

Fourth-round pick OL Max Mitchell was pressed into duty at right tackle after Duane Brown sustained a shoulder injury in practice last Monday and was subsequently put on Injured Reserve. It was a challenging assignment for any rookie. With Mitchell getting the start, George Fant again found himself on the move from the right to the left side. The line was under pressure all game, leading to 3 sacks of Flacco who was also hit 11 times.

With the Jets still in the game, trailing by 3-0, with fewer than five minutes to play in the first half, Gardner flashed his speed and nose for the ball when he broke up a possible TD pass from Lamar Jackson intended for Mark Andrews in the front of the end zone. He was also credited with a pair of combined tackles.

The other two rookie defenders, Johnson and Micheal Clemons, took significant snaps. Johnson shared a sack with Jacob Martin and had combined 2 tackles. Clemons loomed near Jackson throughout the game without getting to the Ravens' mobile QB. He assisted on 2 tackles.