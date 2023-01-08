Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Dazzles in Season Finale

Wilson had a strong second half with 7 receptions for 48 yards. On the Jets second field-goal drive, which spanned and third and fourth quarters, Wilson had 4 receptions for 44 yards including a 16-yard catch down the seam to begin the possession.

With 8 minutes remaining in the game, Wilson continued his late-game surge with an 11-yard catch on third-and-9 and then he drew a pass interference that gained 27 yards to put the Jets at the 50-yard line.

"It was a tough matchup out there," Wilson said. "This was my first-time seeing Xavier Howard and he's a really good player. And I feel like I learned a lot I learned a lot."

Trailing by 9-6 with 18 seconds remaining, Wilson had 102 yards receiving, but lost 13 on the Jets desperate game-ending lateral play.

He still managed to record his sixth game with 80-plus yards receiving and register his fourth with 8-plus receptions. Additionally, following the two games on Saturday and Sunday's early games, Wilson maintained his lead in receptions and yards among rookie WRs.

Heading into the offseason, Wilson hopes to rest and said that he is looking forward to building off a strong first season by adding bulk.