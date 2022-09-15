Jets Rookie RT Max Mitchell Off to a 'Solid' Start

OC Mike LaFleur added: "Max did a good job. Max did exactly how me, Saleh, John Benton, the o-line coach, and all his teammates thought he would. It wasn't too big for him. Certainly, wasn't perfect by any means. He's a guy that's just ascending in terms of every single day at practice, just getting better. Sometimes with offensive linemen, when you don't notice them watching the tape, that's a good thing. For the most part, he went unnoticed which, again, is a good thing."

Mitchell was one of nine starters who made their Jets debut on Sunday and one of two who started in their NFL debut (the other was CB Sauce Gardner). The young Jets had rookies play 17% of snaps, which was the 2nd most in the NFL.

"We have some playmakers in the room now," Mitchell said of the Jets rookies' first game. "They came out, they contributed, and they showed out on the field. We all can learn. It's experience and getting to know the game a little bit better and how the speed of the game plays at this level. So, it's great for us."

Mitchell will face big another challenge this weekend as the Jets take on the Browns in Cleveland. DE Myles Garrett, who ranked 3rd in the NFL in sacks last season (18), and DE Jadeveon Clowney, who racked up 9 sacks last season, form one of the best edge duos in the NFL.

"You know they're great players," Mitchell said of Garett and Clowney. "They had a pretty good week one, but we're going to go out there and try to compete with them and dominate them, hopefully. You got to come out and give your all every day you know.