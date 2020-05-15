Jets Rookie Mekhi Becton Aspires to Be Best Tackle in the NFL

When Joe Douglas made Mekhi Becton the 11th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, the former Louisville tackle became the first offensive linemen taken by the Jets in Round 1 since 2006. At 6-7, 364 pounds, Becton is one of the largest players the Jets have ever drafted, but he stood out on the collegiate level for a number of reasons.

"Even before the Combine, I think what a lot of people saw was during the season, Mekhi was just on another level in terms of the way he finished plays and his mentality and his physicality on the field," said the Louisville Courier Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson of Becton. "Louisville needed him to be an anchor on the left side of the line. They wanted to be able to run there on first, second, third, and if they needed to — on fourth down."

As a freshman, Becton started 10 games at right tackle for the Cardinals before transitioning over to the left side for 10 games his sophomore season. As a junior — his final year at Louisville — he started 11 games at LT and secured first-team All-ACC honors. Under the guidance of a new offensive line coach in Dwayne Ledford last season, Becton set the bar high.