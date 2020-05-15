Friday, May 15, 2020 09:30 AM

Jets Rookie Mekhi Becton Aspires to Be Best Tackle in the NFL

Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

AP_20104682691486-becton-thumb
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

When Joe Douglas made Mekhi Becton the 11th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, the former Louisville tackle became the first offensive linemen taken by the Jets in Round 1 since 2006. At 6-7, 364 pounds, Becton is one of the largest players the Jets have ever drafted, but he stood out on the collegiate level for a number of reasons.

"Even before the Combine, I think what a lot of people saw was during the season, Mekhi was just on another level in terms of the way he finished plays and his mentality and his physicality on the field," said the Louisville Courier Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson of Becton. "Louisville needed him to be an anchor on the left side of the line. They wanted to be able to run there on first, second, third, and if they needed to — on fourth down."

As a freshman, Becton started 10 games at right tackle for the Cardinals before transitioning over to the left side for 10 games his sophomore season. As a junior — his final year at Louisville — he started 11 games at LT and secured first-team All-ACC honors. Under the guidance of a new offensive line coach in Dwayne Ledford last season, Becton set the bar high.

"Even now, they talk about him being the best tackle in the NFL. That's just kind of the mentality Mekhi has, and he has that work ethic. Going into last year, he wasn't at all in the preseason on the All-ACC list, and I think he took that to heart," Teague Robinson said. "I think he wanted to prove a lot of people wrong and went into the season with a chip on his shoulder and then was named the best offensive linemen in the ACC. You can see the way he worked his way into shape and the way he played every single down, that he had something to prove all year. I still think he has that now going into his rookie year with the Jets."

Last season, "Mount Becton" was a key part of a Cardinals offense that recorded 5,815 total yards and averaged 33.08 points per game. After shedding weight following his junior season and running a 5.10 40-yard dash at the Combine, Becton's athleticism became even more noticeable.

"He moves really well," Teague Robinson said. "You see somebody like that and he's able to move the way he does laterally and get up the field as quick as he does. Obviously the 40-yard dash is the flashy number, but his 10-yard split is going to be how fast he gets off the line and gets to the next level. Ledford preached a lot in his first year here getting off the ball quick, and Mekhi did that a lot. Sometimes they moved him around a pole, and he was just dominant. There were hardly many times where he couldn't move somewhere, they needed him to. He was that versatile for Louisville."

In addition to Becton's athleticism and skillset, his character off the field will help him elevate his game as he prepares for the next level.

"I think Mekhi is just that guy who supports his teammates," Teague Robinson said. "The guys love him, coaches love him, he was a fan favorite here in Louisville, so that sticks out to me. He's going to be dominant on the field, but he's a pretty good person off the field as well."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising