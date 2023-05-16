Jets Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse Believes LSU Prepared Him for NFL

Bernard-Converse said he's willing to play wherever the staff needs him in the secondary – safety, outside cornerback or nickel – but has been lining up at safety in his brief time at 1 Jets Drive.

"He can play all three spots in the back end, so we're excited to get him here," head coach Robert Saleh said after the draft. "One thing I will tell you is he does fit the mindset that we play with on defense and is very smart, good communicator. We're excited to get our hands on him and see where we can best use him."

JBC is from Shreveport, LA ,and attended Evangel Christian Academy, the same high school as Jets former RB Joe McKnight, who died in 2016 at 28.

"It's an honor," Bernard-Converse said of following in McKnight's footsteps. "Evangel Christian is known for putting guys in the league, so it's great to carry that tradition and show my high school."

Day 3 picks typically find the field early in their career on special teams, which is certainly what McKnight did as fourth-round pick in 2010. He led the NFL with a 31.6 kickoff return average his second season and had 2 return touchdowns in four seasons. JBC doesn't have return experience, but he has 4.3 speed and experience on teams.